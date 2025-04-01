Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 146,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $11,129,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,663,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,319,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 204,988 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

