Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – March 31st

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, My Size, and W.W. Grainger are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from online retail and related digital commerce activities. These companies often include online marketplaces, payment processors, and logistics providers, and their performance is closely tied to consumer trends, technological advancements, and shifts in digital buying behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,225,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903,353. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $22.51. 11,653,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,007,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 125.60 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,328. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

My Size (MYSZ)

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

MYSZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. 56,417,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. My Size has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYSZ

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $10.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $985.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,027.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,077.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Recommended Stories