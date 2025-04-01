Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 591,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 964,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,774.34. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $986,245. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.