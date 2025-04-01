Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,833,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $60,465,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $45,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,528,000 after purchasing an additional 188,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

