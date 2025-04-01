Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $152.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

