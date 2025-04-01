Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KGC. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

