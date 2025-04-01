Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after buying an additional 331,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

