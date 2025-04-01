Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,549 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3,519.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Tesla by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 64,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 106,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tesla by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,174,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.59 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.98 and its 200 day moving average is $323.21. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

