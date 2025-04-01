Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,973 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

