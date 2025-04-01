Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 9,935 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 167,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 834,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $91,916,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

NYSE PAAS opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.47.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

