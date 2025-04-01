Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,706 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $165,952,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

