Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $846.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $835.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $782.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

