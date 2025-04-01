EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EML Payments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

