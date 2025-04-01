Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,862% compared to the average volume of 153 put options.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of EQH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 1,560,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Equitable has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at $32,536,349.35. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,705,000 after purchasing an additional 535,671 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,418,000 after acquiring an additional 338,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Equitable by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.