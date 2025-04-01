Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 1st (E, EGLX, FT, LSPK, LUM, PETS, PZA, RCI.B, WPRT, ZEPP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 1st:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.15 to C$0.10. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

was given a C$0.42 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.30. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.20 to C$0.10. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.30. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($3.17). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target reduced by Cormark from $11.50 to $10.80.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $13.87 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

