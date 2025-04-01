Everstar Asset Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 181,738 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,387,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,893,000 after buying an additional 1,662,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

