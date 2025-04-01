Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

