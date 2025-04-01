F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:ZTEN)

F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2237 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ZTEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957. F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.
About F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
