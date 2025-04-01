Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 13,182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FNMA
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- What is Put Option Volume?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.