Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 13,182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNMA

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,618,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,330,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.