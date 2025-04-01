Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 70,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 47,828 shares.The stock last traded at $45.09 and had previously closed at $44.92.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,665,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at $310,316,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 4,066.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,783,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $71,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

