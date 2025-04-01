Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 555,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 96,806 shares.The stock last traded at $85.57 and had previously closed at $84.51.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

