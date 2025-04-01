First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.40.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.