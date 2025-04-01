Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

