Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 393,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,011. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.9201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 540.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,084,000 after buying an additional 2,655,962 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,913 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 717,666 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $47,110,000. Finally, Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $42,793,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

