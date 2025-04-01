Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.95. 39,193,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 99,059,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

