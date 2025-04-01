Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,283.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 811,219 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 281,953 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 241,778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,318. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

