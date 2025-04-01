Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Franklin Mining Stock Performance

Franklin Mining stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.52.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc, a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc Franklin Mining, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

