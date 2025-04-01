Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 78,664 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,953,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,664 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $482,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Amphenol by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 895,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.