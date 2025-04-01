Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $440,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,617,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $208,095,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $148,208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

CSL opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.09. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

