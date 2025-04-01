Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 918,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,710% from the previous session’s volume of 50,755 shares.The stock last traded at $48.60 and had previously closed at $48.67.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
