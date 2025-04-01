Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,985,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971,258 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $461,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USPX opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

