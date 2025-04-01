Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

