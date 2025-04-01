Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 235,451 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 375,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 186,896 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 772,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 386,462 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

