Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.11.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

