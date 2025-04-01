Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

