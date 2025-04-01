FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,577,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 411,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VYM stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.