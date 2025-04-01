FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,536 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

