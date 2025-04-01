FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $268.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $257.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

