GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,550 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,047,000 after buying an additional 1,194,983 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

