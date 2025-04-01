Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Billion Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,933,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.