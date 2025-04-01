Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Billion Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,717,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

