Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,846,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.