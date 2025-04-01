Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,359,268 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,268 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,129,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

