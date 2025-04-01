GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 7.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $66,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $227.53 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.