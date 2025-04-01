Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 12.5% increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.77. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

