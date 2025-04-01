Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Announces $0.39 Monthly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3856 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 177,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $360.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

