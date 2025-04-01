Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GRNT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRNT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.29%.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Ridge Resources
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.