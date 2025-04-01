Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $17.64. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 121,040 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $903.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.57.

About Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

