Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

