Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,134,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,239,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,496,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,491,000 after purchasing an additional 592,096 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,605,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 56.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 4,221,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,093 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Down 2.0 %

Grifols stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 833,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.35. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

